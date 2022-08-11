FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jagdeep Dhankar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

By Andalib Akhter

Mr Jagdeep Dhankar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India today. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Mr Dhankar at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many Union ministers were present at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Dhankhar paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. He placed a wreath at Gandhiji’s memorial and bowed before the Samadhi with folded hands.

Mr Dhankhar said that he felt blessed, inspired, and motivated to be ever in service of the country in the serene sublimity of Rajghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu.

Mr Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August the 6th. He secured 74.36 percent, the highest ever votes received in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997. He defeated the opposition’s Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner.

Mr Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of Bengal in 2019.  He resigned from the post on July the 17th after his name was announced as the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

