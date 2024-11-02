J-K: Militants shoot at two UP natives in Budgam

They have been identified as Sufiyan and Usman both from UP.

Srinagar,

Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

Sufiyan and Usman were injured after being shot at in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said.

They were taken to a hospital and were stated to be in stable condition, the officials added.

The injured men, Sofiyan, 25, and Usman Malik, 25, have been admitted to JVC Hospital Bemina in Srinagar. Both are from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Sofiyan and Usman labourers were working as daily wagers with the Jal Shakti Department. Their condition is said to be stable.