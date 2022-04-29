FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2022

It is not time for resumption of tourist visas for China due to COVID pandemic: India

Sudhir Kumar

External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that it is not the opportune time for resumption of issuance of tourist visas for China due to COVID pandemic.

Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, MEA Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, China has itself suspended issue of most types of visas to Indians since November 2020.

Replying to a query, Mr. Bagchi said, Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, the reception that Mr Modi received in J&K and the development projects that he inaugurated is a clear answer to any question that may be raised about his visit.

The Spokesman also said, some components of ‘Vande Bharat’ train are made in Ukraine, but due to the ongoing conflict, delivery schedule has been impacted. He said, India is looking for options for timely delivery.

