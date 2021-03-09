Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Issue of fuel price hike mars proceedings of both Houses of Parliament for 2nd consecutive day

Published On: By

AMN

The issue of high fuel prices marred the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament for the second consecutive day today. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments in the pre-lunch session before being adjourned for the day at 2 PM.

Earlier, members from Congress, Left, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena and others raised slogans against the price rise demanding discussion over the issue. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the House to take up Question Hour. He told the members that Question Hour is very important as members raise problems faced by people in their constituencies. Amid noisy scenes, he tried to run the Question Hour but the sloganeering by opposition members continued. Earlier, the House was first adjourned till 12 noon and thereafter till 2 PM.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed similar incidents. Congress members created ruckus in the House by raising slogans against the price rise. Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to take up the Question Hour and asked the members to go back to their seats. As the din continued, the Upper House was adjourned initially till 12 Noon and thereafter till 2 PM. When the Upper House reassembled at 2 PM, Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand to discuss the issue. Opposition parties had given notices for taking up urgent discussion over the issue but were disallowed.hicles.

