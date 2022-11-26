FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2022 03:48:22      انڈین آواز

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am today, November 26.

The mission payloads including Oceansat and eight other nanosatellites have separated in the specified two hours in two different sun-synchronous orbits.

About the Earth observation satellite, ISRO Chairman S.Somnath said that specific data from the satellite will be used by the Government departments. Mission Director S.R.Biju told PSLV rockets are the workhorses of ISRO and they never fail to deliver.

The director of the Space vehicle K.Thenmozhi said that the payloads are indigenous and will provide crucial Data including maritime security and detection of cyclones in potential zones

It was another jubilant occasion both for the scientists and others at the control room at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota. More than 7000 viewers at the public gallery today whistled and clapped as the rocket soared into the bright blue sky with a reverberating sound.

The payload includes an Ocean satellite to monitor sea surface. Ku Band Scatterometer is to take precise pictorial data to reveal weather and other information. ARGOS, a french payload will reinforce the existing fleet of Indo-French satellites working on weather surveillance that are already in orbit.

The Anand nanosatellite is a technology demonstrator for commercial applications for earth observation using a microsatellite in low earth orbit. The Thybolt satellites.

It provides a Satellite Platform for experimentation to store-and-forward operations and performs scheduled and unscheduled uplinks to compatible ground stations in India and publishes wherever required by the users.

Amateur operators can utilize this facility to evaluate their uplink equipment. Astrocast, a 3u spacecraft is a technology demonstrator for the Internet of Things.

It enables asset tracking and monitoring anywhere, regardless of blind spots without cellular coverage. Opening 85% of the planet to connectivity, SatIoT unlocks the industrial IoT market. It keeps track of vehicles, pipelines, livestock, crops, or containers for the users.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK India's PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart