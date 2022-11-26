ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am today, November 26.

The mission payloads including Oceansat and eight other nanosatellites have separated in the specified two hours in two different sun-synchronous orbits.

About the Earth observation satellite, ISRO Chairman S.Somnath said that specific data from the satellite will be used by the Government departments. Mission Director S.R.Biju told PSLV rockets are the workhorses of ISRO and they never fail to deliver.

The director of the Space vehicle K.Thenmozhi said that the payloads are indigenous and will provide crucial Data including maritime security and detection of cyclones in potential zones

It was another jubilant occasion both for the scientists and others at the control room at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota. More than 7000 viewers at the public gallery today whistled and clapped as the rocket soared into the bright blue sky with a reverberating sound.

The payload includes an Ocean satellite to monitor sea surface. Ku Band Scatterometer is to take precise pictorial data to reveal weather and other information. ARGOS, a french payload will reinforce the existing fleet of Indo-French satellites working on weather surveillance that are already in orbit.

The Anand nanosatellite is a technology demonstrator for commercial applications for earth observation using a microsatellite in low earth orbit. The Thybolt satellites.

It provides a Satellite Platform for experimentation to store-and-forward operations and performs scheduled and unscheduled uplinks to compatible ground stations in India and publishes wherever required by the users.

Amateur operators can utilize this facility to evaluate their uplink equipment. Astrocast, a 3u spacecraft is a technology demonstrator for the Internet of Things.

It enables asset tracking and monitoring anywhere, regardless of blind spots without cellular coverage. Opening 85% of the planet to connectivity, SatIoT unlocks the industrial IoT market. It keeps track of vehicles, pipelines, livestock, crops, or containers for the users.