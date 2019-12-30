ISRO is planning to launch satellite Aditya to study Sun: PM

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said tnhat ISRO is planning to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun. In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme of AIR, Mr Modi said, India is quite advanced in the field of astronomy and ISRO has taken path-breaking initiatives in this field.

The Prime Minister said that India has many powerful telescopes around the country including a giant meter-wave telescope near Pune and other powerful telescopes located in Kodaikkaanal, Udagamandala, Guru Shikhar and Hanle Ladakh.

Mr Modi said the citizens should strive to understand India’s ancient knowledge in astronomy and modern achievements in this field. He said that the young scientists in the country not only displaying a great desire to know the scientific history but also are resolute in fashioning astronomy’s future.

The Prime Minister also urged the listeners to develop star gazing as a hobby in order to boost the activities like rural camps and picnics. Mr Modi also pressed on the need to form astronomy clubs on school and college levels.