ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan Confirms Gaganyaan G1 Launch Set for December

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 10:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan has informed that 90 percent of the work on Gaganyaan uncrewed test flight mission G1 is over and they are set for launch in December first week.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, Dr Narayanan said that tests on Crew module with escape system, parachute module, communication systems and other subsystems are successful. Vyomamitra humanoid will fly in the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission to low Earth orbit in December. The final crewed mission of Gaganyaan is targeted for the year 2027 when three Indian astronauts will travel to outer space and will be brought back. Speaking about NISAR Earth Observation Satellite, he informed that the payloads will be operational in another 10 to 15 days.

On Bharatiya Antriksh Station, the Chairman said that the first Base module will be launched by 2028 and ISRO is working on realising the space station by 2035. He further said that the NAVIC navigation satellite with the constellation of seven satellites will be ready by 2027. On Mars Lander Mission, Dr Narayanan said, configuration is under progress and will be submitted for approval in the days to come. On the next generation rocket multi stage launchers with the capability to lift 75 to 80 thousand kgs, he said, ISRO is working on the technology needed for human and deep space missions.