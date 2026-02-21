The Indian Awaaz

Israeli strikes kill 12 people in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and refugee camp

Feb 21, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 10 people were killed and 24 injured including three children in Israeli strikes in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, yesterday. Another two people were killed by an Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp earlier in the day. Israel said it has hit command centers of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Bekaa Valley.

However, there is no immediate statement from Hezbollah. Local television footage from the scene of one of the strikes in the Bekaa showed the targeted site appeared to be an apartment building, and emergency crews were fighting a fire and searching in the rubble for survivors.

