Trump to impose new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down earlier tariffs

Feb 21, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said that he will impose a new global 10 per cent tariff using alternative laws after Supreme Court’s decision to strike down many of his original tariffs. The new tariffs would come under a law that restricts them to 150 days.

He made that announcement after lashing out at the Supreme Court for striking down much of his sweeping tariff infrastructure as an illegal use of emergency power.

Trump said he is absolutely ashamed of justices who voted to strike down his tariffs and called the ruling deeply disappointing.

