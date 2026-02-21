NASA announces crewed lunar mission launch on 6th next month

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 7:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States of America space agency NASA has announced that crewed lunar mission is expected to be launched on 6th of next month. The decision follows the successful completion of a crucial wet dress rehearsal and the resolution of technical issues detected during earlier testing. The wet dress rehearsal, which involved loading super-chilled propellants into the rocket to simulate launch-day conditions, was conducted successfully earlier this week. During an initial attempt, engineers had identified hydrogen leaks, prompting a postponement and a comprehensive technical review. Following detailed assessments and corrective measures, NASA officials have confirmed that the issue has been rectified. The latest round of testing showed no recurrence of the earlier fuel leaks.

The mission marks a significant step in NASA’s broader lunar exploration programme and advances its objective of establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon.

Emphasising that safety remains its highest priority, NASA said that teams will now carry out an extensive certification process. This will include thorough examinations of propulsion systems, avionics, life-support mechanisms and ground operations to ensure the launch vehicle meets all flight readiness requirements before lift-off. With preparations progressing as planned, the mission is poised to open a new chapter in human space exploration.