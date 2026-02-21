India sharpens demand for United Nations Security Council reform

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 7:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has sharpened its demand for United Nations Security Council reform, declaring that global patience has run out. At the latest round of negotiations, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel said the Council has failed to meet core responsibilities on peace and security. She emphasised that reforms must include expansion of permanent membership, warning that without it the process will be incomplete. She said consideration of a third category is a red herring that is intended to delay the process further and derail the path towards reforms entirely. She insisted that any restructuring must correct, not worsen, existing imbalances.

India’s intervention signals growing frustration among emerging powers. New Delhi made it clear that symbolic adjustments will not suffice. It is demanding for decisive, structural expansion to reflect current geopolitical realities.

The proposal for the third category referred to as Fixed Regional Seats emanates mainly from a small group opposed to expanding permanent membership, which calls itself the Uniting for Consensus group that is led by Italy, with Pakistan as a member. The group proposed the category as a substitute for expanding the permanent membership category.

Japan’s Permanent Representative Yamazaki Kazuyuki, who spoke on behalf of the Group of 4 that includes India, pointed out that the proposed category of seats are essentially not any different from the current non-permanent seats. The G4, which also includes Germany and Brazil, advocates jointly for a reform that includes expanding the permanent membership, and its members mutually support each other for permanent seats.