Israeli soldiers take control of Hamas’s Bureij Battalion headquarters in Gaza

WEB DESK

In Gaza, the Israeli soldiers took control of Hamas’s Bureij Battalion headquarters yesterday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the headquarters includes a massive underground weapons manufacturing facility- the largest such site found since the beginning of the war. The soldiers also located many other underground production facilities used for the manufacturing of long-range rockets, explosives and accuracy enhancers for Hamas’s mortar shells, light weapons and UAVs.

The IDF said the area was connected by underground tunnel shafts to wider tunnel network used to transport weapons to Hamas battalions throughout Gaza. The complex was located in and beneath the densely populated area of Bureij in central Gaza.

On the other side, the Gaza health ministry said that at least 249 Palestinians have been killed and 510 injured in the previous 24 hours.