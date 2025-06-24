Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israeli military identifies missiles from Iran, activates Defense systems as sirens sound across country

Jun 24, 2025

AMN

The Israeli military said that it identified missiles launched toward Israel from Iran early this morning and that its defensive systems were activated. The Israel Defence Forces today said that sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles toward the State of Israel a short while ago. The alert comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister hinted that hostilities may have ended, and that Iran would halt its military response if Israel stopped its strikes on Iran by 4 AM local time in Tehran.

