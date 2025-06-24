Ceasefire brings relief to civilians after deadly Iran-Israel conflict claims nearly 900 lives

AMN

The announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel has brought temporary relief to millions of civilians caught in the crossfire. US President Donald Trump, who described the conflict as a “12-day war,” said both sides had reached out to his administration almost simultaneously seeking peace.

The ceasefire was declared after Iranian state media announced that a truce had been “imposed on the enemy,” following what Tehran called a military response to “US aggression.” The announcement came hours after Iran launched missile strikes targeting a US base in Qatar – a retaliatory move that marked a major escalation and brought American forces directly into the regional conflict.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 865 people have been killed in Iran, including 215 military personnel, 363 civilians, and 287 unidentified individuals, as of June 22nd. Over 3,300 others have been injured. These figures are significantly higher than those provided by Iranian health authorities, who reported 224 deaths and over 2,500 injuries. Both sources emphasized that the majority of the casualties were civilians.

The humanitarian crisis in Iran has deepened. Israeli airstrikes, initially focused on military targets, increasingly struck residential areas and even prisons. The escalation has triggered mass internal displacement, with millions forced to flee their homes. Among the casualties were aid workers, children with disabilities, and nuclear scientists, highlighting the widespread impact of the conflict. Iran’s judiciary reported that Israel also targeted parts of Tehran’s Evin Prison, which is known for holding political detainees.

In Israel, the human toll has also been severe. Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 24 civilians and injured nearly 600. The southern city of Beersheba suffered heavy damage in the final hours before the ceasefire, with emergency services confirming at least three deaths and several injuries. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors beneath the rubble of damaged buildings.

President Trump stated that his diplomatic and security teams worked through the night to broker the truce. The ceasefire reportedly took effect around 4 a.m. local time, with Israeli strikes on Iranian cities halting shortly before that, despite a significant escalation in the hours leading up to the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a public statement on the ceasefire. However, reports suggest he convened an emergency meeting of the Security Cabinet and instructed ministers to refrain from commenting publicly on the agreement.

The rapid escalation over the past 12 days has overwhelmed emergency services in both countries. Hospitals are struggling to treat the wounded, while rescue teams continue to clear debris and assist survivors. The UNHCR and other international humanitarian agencies have called for urgent de-escalation, protection of civilians, and unhindered access for relief operations.

Despite the truce, uncertainty lingers. Iran has stated it will not continue its response if Israeli attacks cease, while Israeli officials have largely remained silent on the terms. The conflict has underscored how quickly regional tensions can spiral into full-scale warfare, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.