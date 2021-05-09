Israel successfully completes phase one trial of drugs for treatment of Corona virus

AMN/ WEB DESK

A new coronavirus treatment being developed in Israel’s Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center has successfully completed phase one trials and appears to have helped numerous moderate-to-serious cases of COVID-19 quickly recover from the disease.

Hailing the treatment as a huge breakthrough, the hospital has said that the EXO-CD24 substance had been administered to 30 patients whose conditions were moderate or worse. It added that all 30 recovered with 29 of them getting well within just three to five days. The medicine is reported to fight the cytokine storm, which is a potentially lethal immune overreaction to the coronavirus infection that is believed to be responsible for much of the deaths associated with the disease.