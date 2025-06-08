Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel to Prevent Greta Thunberg’s Aid Boat from Entering Gaza

Jun 8, 2025

AMN

Israel has decided to stop a charity ship from entering the Gaza Strip with international activists and humanitarian aid, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) organized the British-flagged yacht Madleen, which left Sicily on June 6 and is presently sailing off the coast of Egypt, slowly making her way toward Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday instructed the military to stop the vessel. “I instructed the IDF to act so that the Madleen does not reach Gaza,” Gallant said in a statement. He also directly addressed Thunberg and her fellow activists, calling them “antisemitic” and accusing them of promoting Hamas propaganda. “You’d better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza,” he warned.

Thunberg, who has denied accusations of antisemitism, said her participation aims to draw attention to what she described as Israel’s “illegal siege and escalating war crimes” in Gaza, and to highlight the urgent humanitarian needs of the civilian population. The boat’s voyage, she added, is a peaceful attempt to challenge the blockade imposed by Israel since 2007.

The FFC stated on Saturday that the Madleen had entered Egyptian waters and was approaching Gaza, as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its 21st month.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!