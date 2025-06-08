Italy Holds Referendum on Easing Citizenship Rules for Non-EU Residents

WEB DESK

Italians head to the polls for a referendum that could significantly change the country’s citizenship and labour laws. Voting began today and will conclude tomorrow, with the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly opposing both proposed reforms and urging citizens to abstain.

The first proposal seeks to reduce the waiting period for non-EU residents to apply for citizenship from 10 years to just five, aligning Italy with countries like Germany and France. Campaigners argue that the change could benefit around 2.5 million people and are backed by the centre-left Democratic Party.

The reform is part of a broader movement to streamline immigration processes.

However, Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, has called the current law “excellent,” claiming Italy already grants one of the highest numbers of citizenships in Europe. Meloni and her coalition have urged voters to boycott the referendum, which will only be valid if at least 50% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

While the referendum could bring changes to citizenship and employment rights, it will not address a longstanding issue-children born in Italy to foreign parents currently cannot apply for citizenship until they turn 18.