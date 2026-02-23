The Indian Awaaz

Israel is excited to welcome PM Modi: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar

Feb 23, 2026

WEB DESK

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar today said that Israel is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, noting that the two nations will move forward decisively during his visit. In a social media post, he said that when India and Israel come together, it’s never just a meeting but a partnership built on trust, guided by a clear understanding of the challenges, and powered by innovation.

Highlighting that both countries are moving forward to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Israeli Ambassador stated that India and Israel will deepen their defence partnership by updating security agreements during Prime Minister Modi’s visit. He underlined that both nations have worked closely for years. The Israeli Ambassador said that in order to meet the threats that the world is facing, both India and Israel will deepen their defence relationship by updating their security agreements, allowing both sides to engage in more sensitive projects and develop technological solutions together.

