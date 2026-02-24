China Adds 20 Japanese Companies to Export Control List Amid Taiwan Tensions

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 10:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has put 20 Japanese companies on an export control list and another 20 on a watchlist amid rising tensions between the two countries over Taiwan. According to China’s Commerce Ministry, Chinese exporters will be barred from supplying dual-use goods – items that can serve both civilian and military purposes to the listed firms. The entities include subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries involved in shipbuilding and aircraft engines, as well as divisions of Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Fujitsu.

Foreign organisations and individuals are also prohibited from providing China-origin dual-use items to these companies. Beijing said all ongoing related activities must stop immediately. Another 20 firms, including Subaru Corporation and Institute of Science Tokyo, have been placed on a watchlist. Exporters must now apply for licences and submit risk assessment reports to ensure the goods are not used for military purposes. China said the measures are aimed at curbing Japan’s remilitarisation and nuclear ambitions.