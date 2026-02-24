The Indian Awaaz

4 people killed as military helicopter crashed into market in Iran

Feb 24, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Iran, four people have been killed as a military helicopter crashed into a fruit and vegetable market in central Iran. Iranian state media reported that the crash happened in the town of Dorcheh, around 330 kilometres south of Iran’s capital, Tehran, in Isfahan province. Isfahan is home to a major Iranian air base, as well as a nuclear site struck by the US during the Iran-Israel war in June. The state TV said an army helicopter had been on a training flight. The pilot and co-pilot died in the crash, it added. Two people on the ground at the market died in the crash. This is the second crash in less than a week in Iran. An F-4 fighter jet crashed near the western city of Hamedan, killing one of its pilots.

