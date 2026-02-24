13 killed in Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Bahsud and Khogiani

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 10:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Bahsud and Khogiani districts of Nangarhar province and Barmal and Orgun districts of Paktika province, 13 people, including women and children, were killed, and seven others were injured. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated that 13 people were killed in Pakistan’s airstrikes on February 21-22 midnight, which Afghanistan’s leading news agency, Khaama Press, reported.

UNAMA condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes and urged all parties to immediately stop hostilities and follow international humanitarian law so that civilians are not harmed.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence, the strikes targeted a madrasa and multiple residential homes, killing and injuring dozens of civilians. Condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms, the Ministry called it a blatant violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law. Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence warned that an appropriate and measured response will be taken at a suitable time. The Ministry said that the attacks against civilian populations and religious institutions stand as undeniable evidence of the intelligence and security failures of the Pakistani military, and such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings.