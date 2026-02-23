PTI stages protest seeking urgent legal proceedings for Imran Khan

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 9:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Opposition lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today staged a protest outside the Supreme Court, demanding that all pending legal cases against Imran Khan be fixed for immediate hearing and a meeting between him and his family members be arranged at the earliest.

Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, is currently serving a 14-year sentence at Adiala Jail in connection with a 190 million pound corruption case. He was also recently convicted in a separate case related to state gifts. Concerns over his health have intensified in recent weeks after rumours emerged over his deteriorating health, particularly reports of his eye problem. His family, party leaders, and supporters have since then raised an alarm about his medical condition.