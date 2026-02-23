EU imposes sanctions on 8 individuals suspected of committing serious human rights violations

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 9:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight individuals suspected of committing serious human rights violations and undermining the rule of law in Russia. The Council of the European Union said those targeted include members of the judiciary accused of sentencing prominent Russian activists. Among those sanctioned are the head of a penal colony, Aleksei Vasilyevich Valizer and the head of a pre-trial detention centre, Anton Vladimirovich Rychar.

As part of the measures, the individuals are banned from travelling to or transiting through the EU. Their assets within the bloc have been frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to them.