UN Secretary warns that human rights are under unprecedented assault around world

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 9:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that human rights are under unprecedented assault around the world. He pointed to widespread violations of international law and the immense suffering of civilians in conflicts in Sudan, the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Mr Guterres said human rights are being deliberately undermined. He urged member states not to treat international human rights obligations as optional. He strongly defended the UN human rights system, describing it as being in survival mode due to significant funding cuts, mounting attacks on its independent experts, and the withdrawal of the United States from one of its key universal accountability mechanisms.