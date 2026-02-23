The Indian Awaaz

Hungary blocks EU’s 20th sanctions package targeting Russia

Feb 23, 2026

The European Union’s latest sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet and energy revenues is being blocked by Hungary. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas today said that the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, were unlikely to approve the 20th sanctions package. The EU had hoped to pass it before the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting came after Hungary threatened to block the EU sanctions plans and to obstruct a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine until Russian oil deliveries to Hungary resume. Oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline have been disrupted since the 27th of last month. Ukrainian officials said Russian drone attacks damaged the pipeline, which transports Russian oil across Ukrainian territory to Central Europe.

