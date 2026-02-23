The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dutch King Willem-Alexander officially swore in new Dutch government today

Feb 23, 2026

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 9:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Dutch King Willem-Alexander has officially sworn in a new Dutch government today, led by Rob Jetten, who is the youngest Prime Minister in the country’s history. Jetten leads a three-party coalition government made up of his centrist party, Democrats ’66 (D66), the Christian Democratic Appeal, and the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. Together, these parties hold only 66 out of 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, so Jetten will have to negotiate with opposition parties to pass laws. Mr Jetten and his ministers were sworn in at the royal palace, in the Orange Hall, near The Hague. The ceremony took place 117 days after the national elections.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel is excited to welcome PM Modi: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar

Feb 23, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PTI stages protest seeking urgent legal proceedings for Imran Khan

Feb 23, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU imposes sanctions on 8 individuals suspected of committing serious human rights violations

Feb 23, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel is excited to welcome PM Modi: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar

23 February 2026 9:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PTI stages protest seeking urgent legal proceedings for Imran Khan

23 February 2026 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU imposes sanctions on 8 individuals suspected of committing serious human rights violations

23 February 2026 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary warns that human rights are under unprecedented assault around world

23 February 2026 9:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments