Dutch King Willem-Alexander officially swore in new Dutch government today

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 9:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Dutch King Willem-Alexander has officially sworn in a new Dutch government today, led by Rob Jetten, who is the youngest Prime Minister in the country’s history. Jetten leads a three-party coalition government made up of his centrist party, Democrats ’66 (D66), the Christian Democratic Appeal, and the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. Together, these parties hold only 66 out of 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, so Jetten will have to negotiate with opposition parties to pass laws. Mr Jetten and his ministers were sworn in at the royal palace, in the Orange Hall, near The Hague. The ceremony took place 117 days after the national elections.