Indian Embassy in Iran urges Indian nationals to leave country

Feb 23, 2026

February 23, 2026

WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged the Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights. The Embassy has reiterated its advisory issued on January 14 this year, saying all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments. It also requested the Indian nationals to have their travel and immigration documents, including Passports and Identity Cards, readily available with them. The Embassy also issued helpline numbers +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9109, +98 912 810 9102 and +98 993 217 9359. The Embassy can also be reached at [email protected].

