Israel Expands Military Operation in West Bank, Deploys Tanks to Jenin

Israel has announced it is increasing its military operation in the occupied West Bank by sending in tanks and keeping troops in areas where Palestinians have fled. This would prevent tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians from returning. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz today said he had instructed the military to prepare to remain in some of the West Bank’s refugee camps. The military has been ordered to not allow the return of residents or for terror to grow again.

The military today said it was expanding the raid in the West Bank to other areas and was sending tanks to the city of Jenin. There has also been a spike in Palestinian attacks emanating from the West Bank. Meanwhile, a series of blasts rocked three empty parked buses late Thursday in Israel. Police officials are viewing it as a suspected militant attack. The raid’s intensification comes at a sensitive time, as the truce between Israel and Hamas persists but remains unstable.