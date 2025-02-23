German election: Projections say CDU/CSU leads with 29%

Early projections say Germany’s conservative bloc has secured some 29% of the votes, emerging as the largest party ahead of the far-right AfD with around 19.5%.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0700 UTC) and closed at 6 p.m.

Latest projections put CDU/CSU at 29%, the right-wing populist AfD at around 19.5%, and Chancellor Scholz’s SPD at 16%

The AfD is shunned by other parties and expected to be left out of government

The snap election was triggered by the collapse of a three-way coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ center-left SPD

CDU candidate Friedrich Merz could become the next chancellor and choose to form a coalition with the SPD and/or the environmentalist Greens DW