German election: Projections say CDU/CSU leads with 29%

Feb 24, 2025

Early projections say Germany’s conservative bloc has secured some 29% of the votes, emerging as the largest party ahead of the far-right AfD with around 19.5%.

  • Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0700 UTC) and closed at 6 p.m. 
  • Latest projections put CDU/CSU at 29%, the right-wing populist AfD at around 19.5%, and Chancellor Scholz’s SPD at 16%
  • The AfD is shunned by other parties and expected to be left out of government 
  • The snap election was triggered by the collapse of a three-way coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ center-left SPD
  • CDU candidate Friedrich Merz could become the next chancellor and  choose to form a coalition with the SPD and/or the environmentalist Greens    DW

