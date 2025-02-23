Bangadesh invites Elon Musk to launch Starlink within 90 days

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited Elon Musk to visit the country and oversee the launch of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service within 90 working days. In a letter sent on February 19, Yunus highlighted Starlink’s potential to transform connectivity for young entrepreneurs, rural communities, and underserved populations.

“Integrating Starlink’s connectivity into Bangladesh’s infrastructure will have a transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh’s enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities,” he wrote.

To expedite the deployment, Yunus has appointed Dr. Khalilur Rahman as his High Representative to coordinate with Musk’s team. The invitation follows a telephonic discussion between Yunus and Musk on February 13, where they explored collaboration opportunities.