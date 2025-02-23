Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC preparing for elections, eyes December or June timeline

Feb 23, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

 Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said the Election Commission (EC) is working within two deadlines set by the interim government—either by December or by June next year if major reforms take place.


“The interim government has given two deadlines for the election, by December or by June next year if there is a major reform,” he said while addressing district administration officials in Cox’s Bazar.
Nasir stated that the final voter list will be ready by June, ensuring a free, fair, and internationally accepted election like in 1991, 1996, and 2001. He emphasized, “Everyone’s involvement and cooperation is needed.” On whether local government or national polls would come first, he said, “It is a debate between political parties, and the Election Commission does not want to engage in it.”


The EC’s priority is an accurate voter list, with 16 lakh dead voters to be removed. Nasir assured that the EC will not exert unfair pressure or make biased decisions. He urged officials responsible for election duties to act according to the law, assuring them of full EC support. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin, was attended by Cox’s Bazar police officials and election officers from the Chattogram region.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Expands Military Operation in West Bank, Deploys Tanks to Jenin

Feb 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

German election: Projections say CDU/CSU leads with 29%

Feb 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangadesh invites Elon Musk to launch Starlink within 90 days

Feb 23, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Expands Military Operation in West Bank, Deploys Tanks to Jenin

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

German election: Projections say CDU/CSU leads with 29%

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Enhances Services for Mahakumbh, Minister Monitors from War Room

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to 14,000 ODI Runs, Sets Another Historic Record

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!