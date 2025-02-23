Bangladesh EC preparing for elections, eyes December or June timeline

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said the Election Commission (EC) is working within two deadlines set by the interim government—either by December or by June next year if major reforms take place.



“The interim government has given two deadlines for the election, by December or by June next year if there is a major reform,” he said while addressing district administration officials in Cox’s Bazar.

Nasir stated that the final voter list will be ready by June, ensuring a free, fair, and internationally accepted election like in 1991, 1996, and 2001. He emphasized, “Everyone’s involvement and cooperation is needed.” On whether local government or national polls would come first, he said, “It is a debate between political parties, and the Election Commission does not want to engage in it.”



The EC’s priority is an accurate voter list, with 16 lakh dead voters to be removed. Nasir assured that the EC will not exert unfair pressure or make biased decisions. He urged officials responsible for election duties to act according to the law, assuring them of full EC support. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin, was attended by Cox’s Bazar police officials and election officers from the Chattogram region.