Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox’s Bazar attacked, one killed

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) base in Cox’s Bazar came under attack from local assailants on Monday, leading to the death of a 30-year-old trader, Shihab Kabir, and injuries on both sides. The military confirmed the incident, stating that the attack originated from Samity Para, an area adjacent to the base. In a brief statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said, “Some criminals from Samity Para launched an attack on the Cox’s Bazar Air Force base. The Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary measures to address the situation.”



The attack followed a land dispute earlier in the day, which escalated into a violent confrontation between Air Force personnel and local residents. Locals reportedly threw stones, leading to injuries on both sides. However, officials have not specified the exact number of wounded.



Confirming the situation, Cox’s Bazar police deputy commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin told the media, “One person has been killed and several others injured in the incident. The cause of the clash will be investigated through discussions with both parties, and necessary measures will be taken.”



Medical sources at Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital confirmed that Shihab Kabir suffered a gunshot wound and deep head injuries, adding that he was “brought dead”. Saiful Islam, the police officer overseeing the hospital’s police box, stated that the incident occurred around 12pm and identified the deceased as the son of Nasir Uddin from Samiti Para, Ward 1.



Security in the area has been heightened to prevent further escalation, with authorities actively assessing the situation.



Meanwhile, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, warning against attempts to destabilize the country. “We will ensure that terrorists cannot stand anywhere and prevent crimes at any cost,” he declared during a pre-dawn press conference in Dhaka. He accused allies of the ousted Awami League regime under deposed premier Sheikh Hasina of attempting to create unrest, vowing that they “will in no way be spared.”

Field reports indicate that security forces have restricted access to the area where the clash took place.