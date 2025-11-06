The Indian Awaaz

Israel Declares Egypt Border a Closed Military Zone Amid Drone Threats

Nov 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared the border area with Egypt a closed military zone to combat weapons smuggling via drones. In a statement, Katz said, he instructed the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) to amend the rules of engagement in the area adjacent to the Israel-Egypt border to address the drone threat, which he described as endangering the country’s security. He added that drone-based weapons smuggling is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm Israel’s enemies, and that all necessary measures must be taken to stop it. 

