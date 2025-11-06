IDF Launches Airstrikes on Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon

Last Updated on November 6, 2025 11:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has announced the launch of a series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. In a statement, the Israeli army said, it targeted members of Hezbollah’s construction unit and emphasized that it would continue operations to eliminate any threats to the territory of Israel. The strikes follow evacuation warnings issued for locations in Ayta al-Jabal, Taybeh, and Tayr Debba towns.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency confirmed Israeli raids near the towns of Toura and Aabbasiyyeh in the Tyre area but did not report any casualties.