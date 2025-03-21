Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israel continues ground operations in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

Mar 21, 2025
WEB DESK

Hamas has launched rockets at Tel Aviv, marking its first known response since Israel resumed military operations in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said one rocket was intercepted, while the other two landed in uninhabited areas.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry reported that at least 85 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since midnight, adding to the more than 500 fatalities recorded since Tuesday. The ministry also stated that 133 people were injured in the latest wave of attacks. On Wednesday, Israeli ground forces entered Gaza for the first time since the January ceasefire, capturing a key corridor that bisects the enclave. The Israeli government claims that Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, with 24 believed to be alive.

The conflict has also taken a toll on humanitarian workers. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), confirmed that five of the agency’s staff members were among those killed in recent strikes. The United Nations has warned that the return to hostilities endangers all civilians, including the remaining hostages. UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East Khaled Khiari stated that each day of renewed violence further complicates efforts to secure their release.

