Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

Mar 21, 2025
US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will soon sign a rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine. While addressing reporters at the White House yesterday, Trump also revealed that he had signed an executive order to boost the production of critical minerals in the United States.

Mr. Trump further expressed optimism about a potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He told reporters that his efforts to achieve a peace deal were going pretty well after his talks this week with the leaders of the warring countries.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel continues ground operations in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

Mar 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman acquitted in all cases, free to return to Bangladesh

Mar 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh ties with India must be based on equality, dignity: Yunus govt

Mar 21, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Kirsty Coventry becomes 1st female president of IOC

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel continues ground operations in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi underscores village development as first step toward Viksit Bharat

21 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!