US to sign rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will soon sign a rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine. While addressing reporters at the White House yesterday, Trump also revealed that he had signed an executive order to boost the production of critical minerals in the United States.

Mr. Trump further expressed optimism about a potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He told reporters that his efforts to achieve a peace deal were going pretty well after his talks this week with the leaders of the warring countries.