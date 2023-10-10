Israel claims to have secured its border with Gaza after breach on Sunday

WEB DESK

Israel has claimed that it has re-established control over the Gaza border three days after Hamas broke through the barrier. The Israeli military is also planting mines where Hamas had toppled the barrier during their weekend assault. This comes after Israel’s latest round of air strikes following Hamas threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombed a Palestinian home without warning. The Israeli military has said that no terrorists have crossed in the past day.



The death toll from the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has reached nearly 1600 on both sides. According to different media reports, more than 900 Israelis have been reportedly killed with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive while close to 700 Palestinians have been killed and 3,726 injured.



Earlier, Israel called for complete siege of Gaza and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies and also called up an unprecedented three lakh reservists. In a fiery speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge accusing Hamas of executing tied-up children and other atrocities.

Meanwhile, as per a United Nations (UN) report, more than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip and the number is expected to increase. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that nearly One Lakh 37,000 people were taking shelter with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the U.N. agency that provides essential services to Palestinians. UNICEF has warned that the humanitarian situation in the conflict zone is “rapidly detereorating”, and said aid workers need to have safe passage to bring lifesaving services and supplies to children and families.