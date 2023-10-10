इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2023 06:08:16      انڈین آواز

Israel claims to have secured its border with Gaza after breach on Sunday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Israel has claimed that it has re-established control over the Gaza border three days after Hamas broke through the barrier. The Israeli military is also planting mines where Hamas had toppled the barrier during their weekend assault. This comes after Israel’s latest round of air strikes following Hamas threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombed a Palestinian home without warning. The Israeli military has said that no terrorists have crossed in the past day.

The death toll from the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has reached nearly 1600 on both sides. According to different media reports, more than 900 Israelis have been reportedly killed with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive while close to 700 Palestinians have been killed and 3,726 injured.

Earlier, Israel called for complete siege of Gaza and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies and also called up an unprecedented three lakh reservists. In a fiery speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge accusing Hamas of executing tied-up children and other atrocities.

Meanwhile, as per a United Nations (UN) report, more than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip and the number is expected to increase. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that nearly One Lakh 37,000 people were taking shelter with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the U.N. agency that provides essential services to Palestinians. UNICEF has warned that the humanitarian situation in the conflict zone is “rapidly detereorating”, and said aid workers need to have safe passage to bring lifesaving services and supplies to children and families. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart