Is BJP staring at internal rift in UP ahead of Assembly polls?

File photo

By Nitin Mahajan

The Bharatiya Janata Party is apparently facing a major rift in its ranks ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Sources said that the state leadership is not seeing eye to eye on many issues, including campaign, poll strategy and candidate selection with just months to go for the polls.

It is learnt that there are major differences of opinion between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The issue has also been flagged in front of the Central leaders who have so far stayed away from intervening in the matter.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a look at the issue personally when he returns from his international visits.

Uttar Pradesh is a crucial state for the BJP and any rift within the party is expected to cause problems for the saffron outfit. The central leadership of the party knows that a defeat in the 2022 assembly polls in UP could have an adverse affect the BJP’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.