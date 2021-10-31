PM Modi visits Vatican City, invites Pope Francis to India
PM Modi meets Presidents of US, France and his counterparts from Britain, Canada on sidelines of G20 Summit
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UNDP releases video to tackle problem of Climate Change at COP26
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2021 10:26:36      انڈین آواز

Is BJP staring at internal rift in UP ahead of Assembly polls?

Leave a comment
Published On: By
File photo

By Nitin Mahajan

The Bharatiya Janata Party is apparently facing a major rift in its ranks ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Sources said that the state leadership is not seeing eye to eye on many issues, including campaign, poll strategy and candidate selection with just months to go for the polls.

It is learnt that there are major differences of opinion between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The issue has also been flagged in front of the Central leaders who have so far stayed away from intervening in the matter.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a look at the issue personally when he returns from his international visits.

Uttar Pradesh is a crucial state for the BJP and any rift within the party is expected to cause problems for the saffron outfit. The central leadership of the party knows that a defeat in the 2022 assembly polls in UP could have an adverse affect the BJP’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

Sumit, fifth Indian pugilists, in pre-quarters of the AIBA World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sumit punished  Abdumalik Boltaev of Tajikistan  5-0 in the 75 KG category ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz