Iraq: Prime minister unhurt after assassination attempt by drone

The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in an apparent drone attack, Iraqi officials said. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.

AMN / WEB DESK

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early this morning. The incident occurred in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. The Iraqi military said Al-Kadhimi is unharmed and in good health, and that security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt.

In a statement, the government said the drones tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

It is not clear who was behind the attack, nor did anyone immediately claim responsibility.