Bangladesh to complete trial of accused in communal attacks quickly: AG

WEB DESK

The trial of the people arrested in connection with the recent attacks on Hindu community in Bangladesh will be completed in the quickest possible time. The Attorney General (AG) of Bangladesh A M Amin has said that the accused will be tried under the existing laws of the country as any new law to be formulated will delay the trial process, reports the official news agency BSS.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad (HBCOP) announced that it will hold a protest procession called Dhikkar Michil across the country on November 12 against the attacks on the minority Hindu community which started during the Durga Puja on October 13. The General Secretary of the HBCOP, Rana Dasgupta told media that minorities suffered attacks in 27 districts recently. He alleged that 117 temples or mandaps were vandalised and 301 homes and business establishments were damaged during the attack.

The advisor to the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson, Khandkar Abdul Muktadir in an interview to UNI said that the ruling Awami League for blaming the BNP for the communal violence in the country for achieving its own interests. He accused the ruling party for the increased persecution of Hindus.

