Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 10:26:41      انڈین آواز

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi safe after drone attack

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after a drone attack on his home inside Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone. A drone laden with explosives struck the building, injuring six of his bodyguards in an apparent assassination attempt, officials said. Mr Kadhimi called for calm and restraint from everyone. Mr al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, was sworn into office in May last year.

The attack, which comes after violent unrest over recent election results, was condemned by both the US and Iran. Security sources say three drones were used in the attack, launched from near Republic Bridge on the River Tigris, but two were shot down.

No one has claimed that they carried out the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies. Images published by Iraqi media show damage to parts of the residence as well as an SUV vehicle parked in a garage. The official was quoted as saying that it is premature now to say who carried out the attack.

The United States has strongly condemned the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, which it characterized as an apparent act of terrorism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

AIBA Boxing Championships: Akash loses in Semifinals, India ends campaign with a bronze medal

Harpal Singh Bedi Akash Kumar's bid for a place in the final was thwarted by Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkh ...

We have been focused on Junior Hockey World Cup for last five months: Goalkeeper Pawan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi " We have been totally focused and preparing hard for the Junior Hockey World ...

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz