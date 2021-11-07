Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi safe after drone attack

WEB DESK

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after a drone attack on his home inside Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone. A drone laden with explosives struck the building, injuring six of his bodyguards in an apparent assassination attempt, officials said. Mr Kadhimi called for calm and restraint from everyone. Mr al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, was sworn into office in May last year.

The attack, which comes after violent unrest over recent election results, was condemned by both the US and Iran. Security sources say three drones were used in the attack, launched from near Republic Bridge on the River Tigris, but two were shot down.

No one has claimed that they carried out the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies. Images published by Iraqi media show damage to parts of the residence as well as an SUV vehicle parked in a garage. The official was quoted as saying that it is premature now to say who carried out the attack.

The United States has strongly condemned the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, which it characterized as an apparent act of terrorism.