Iran’s universities strongly condemn terroristic attack in Shiraz

Sunni Friday prayer leader calls for severe penalty of those behind Shiraz attack

AMN / WEB DESK

Students of universities, including Tehran University, Amirkabir University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University, Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST), and the Sharif University of Technology condemned the heinous terrorist crime on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran.

They expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack.

The participants of these mourning ceremonies emphasized that undoubtedly, the noble nation of Iran, especially the university community with revolutionary insight and with the preservation of national unity.

A terrorist attack happened on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz on Wednesday evening (October 26, 2022) which led to killing of 15 and injury of 25 others.

Meanwhile

Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salaami has said that the glorious Islamic Revolution of Iran will never be harmed by the mischief of a few deceived people.

Addressing the Iranians in the burial ceremony of martyrs of a recent terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, Fars Province, General Salaami said on Saturday that the real Shiraz and real Iran are what is now being seen in the ceremony commemorating martyrs of the terrorist attack.

