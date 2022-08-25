FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran studying US responses to resolve sanctions removal

Spox: Iran studying US responses received via EU Coordinator

AMN / WEB DESK

Tehran has said that it is studying US responses received via EU Coordinator to resolve the remaining issues in the sanctions removal talks has been received by Tehran through the European Coordinator this afternoon, reports IRNA

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday that Iran is studying the US responses received via the EU coordinator.

Kanaani said that the US government’s response to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s comments to resolve the remaining issues in the sanctions removal talks has been received by Tehran through the European Coordinator this afternoon.

A detailed review of the views of the US side has begun and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its standpoints to the Coordinator after completing the study, he added.

At the latest round of the talks, held earlier in August, the European Union presented proposals aimed at salvaging the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which ran into trouble in 2018 after the US withdrew and reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Tehran last Monday offered its response to the proposals which the EU and the US said they had received and were assessing.

Iran has time and again said that it is serious to reach a strong, good and durable revival agreement that respects its red lines.

