INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Refuses to Discuss Nuclear Program Amid Israeli Attacks

Jun 21, 2025

AMN

Iran has said that it would not discuss the future of its nuclear program while under attack by Israel. Iran made this remark yesterday after Foreign Ministers from France, Britain, Germany and the European Union met their Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva for nuclear talks.


Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres briefed the Security Council and made an urgent plea for de-escalation, calling the spiralling confrontation a defining moment for the future of global security. He said that we are not drifting toward crisis, but we are racing toward it. He further said this is a moment that could shape the fate of nations and the expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire no one can control.

