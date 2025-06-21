IAEA Chief Warns of Nuclear Contamination Risk from Israeli Strikes on Iran

AMN / WEB DESK

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has warned of the risk of nuclear contamination from Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. Mr Grossi said the attacks on nuclear sites in Iran have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security in the country, but they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public. Rafael Grossi said this during a briefing at an emergency meeting of the Security Council. Mr Grossi said that although the level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site after an Israeli attack has remained unchanged and at normal levels, there is both radiological and chemical contamination within the facility. He further said the radiation, primarily consisting of alpha particles, poses a significant danger if inhaled or ingested. The main concern inside the facility is chemical toxicity.