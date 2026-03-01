The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran president says Khamenei killing ‘declaration of war against Muslims

Mar 1, 2026

Last Updated on March 1, 2026 5:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

TEHRAN:

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that the martyredom of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a “declaration of war against Muslims.”


“The assassination of the highest political authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent leader of Shiism worldwide … is perceived as an open declaration of war against Muslims, and particularly against Shiites, everywhere in the world,” Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by state TV.
Pezeshkian said that avenging the killing of the supreme leader was a right and obligation of the Islamic republic.


“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime,” said Pezeshkian.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan : 9 dead in clash outside US consulate in Karachi after Khamenei martyrdom

Mar 1, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India calls for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy

Mar 1, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Airspace Closures Across Gulf Trigger Worldwide Flight Disruptions

Mar 1, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan : 9 dead in clash outside US consulate in Karachi after Khamenei martyrdom

1 March 2026 5:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran president says Khamenei killing ‘declaration of war against Muslims

1 March 2026 5:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India calls for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy

1 March 2026 4:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

1 March 2026 4:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments