Iran president says Khamenei killing ‘declaration of war against Muslims

TEHRAN:

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that the martyredom of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a “declaration of war against Muslims.”



“The assassination of the highest political authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent leader of Shiism worldwide … is perceived as an open declaration of war against Muslims, and particularly against Shiites, everywhere in the world,” Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by state TV.

Pezeshkian said that avenging the killing of the supreme leader was a right and obligation of the Islamic republic.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime,” said Pezeshkian.