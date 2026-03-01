India calls for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy

Last Updated on March 1, 2026 4:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar held talks with his counterparts from several Gulf countries on Saturday amid rising tensions in the region, stressing the need for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy. Dr S Jaishankar discussed the evolving situation in the Gulf with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said India is concerned with the escalating situation. He appreciated his UAE counterpart’s commitment to the welfare of the Indian community.

Dr Jaishankar said he spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussing the ongoing situation in the Gulf. He stressed India’s interest in regional peace and the safety of the Indian community. The External Affairs Minister also called Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, last evening. He was apprised of the situation in Qatar. Dr Jaishankar said he values his assurance on the well-being of the Indian community.

Dr Jaishankar also exchanged views with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the turn of events in the region. He said the escalating developments are clearly a matter of concern. He added that he was assured that the Bahraini Government would take all measures to keep the Indian community safe.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and was briefed on the latest situation in Kuwait. Dr Jaishankar underlined India’s concern at the escalation. He said he valued the Kuwait Foreign Minister’s reassurance for the welfare of the Indian community.