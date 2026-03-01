Airspace Closures Across Gulf Trigger Worldwide Flight Disruptions

Last Updated on March 1, 2026 4:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Thousands Flight Cancelled in Biggest Disruption Since Covid

Dubai/Doha/Tel Aviv: The global aviation sector is facing its most severe disruption since the Covid-19 pandemic after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting widespread airspace closures across the Middle East. Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed, leaving passengers stranded worldwide.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, of the 4,218 flights scheduled to arrive in Middle Eastern countries on Saturday, 966 — or 22.9 percent — were canceled. Including outbound services, total cancellations exceeded 1,800. On Sunday, 716 of 4,329 scheduled flights to the region were scrapped. Meanwhile, flight tracking platform FlightAware reported that by 0230 GMT Sunday, more than 19,000 flights had been delayed globally and over 2,600 canceled.

Airspace Closures Across the Region

Iran shut its airspace “until further notice” as the strikes began. Israel also closed its skies to civilian aircraft. Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates announced partial or temporary airspace closures, while Syria restricted flights in its southern region near the Israeli border for 12 hours. Jordan’s military confirmed air force drills to safeguard its airspace.

Middle East and North Africa Carriers

Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways canceled 38 percent and 30 percent of their flights respectively, Cirium data showed. Qatar Airways suspended all departures from Doha, canceling 41 percent of total services. EgyptAir halted flights to key regional cities including Dubai, Doha, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Beirut and Baghdad.

European Airlines

Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsia suspended commercial flights to Israel and Iran indefinitely. Turkish Airlines canceled services to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan until March 2. Air France, British Airways and Germany’s Lufthansa also suspended multiple routes including Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Tehran and Dubai.

North American Airlines

Delta Air Lines suspended New York–Tel Aviv flights, while American Airlines halted Doha–Philadelphia services. United Airlines canceled Tel Aviv flights until Monday and Dubai services until Sunday. Air Canada paused flights to Israel and Dubai through early March.

Asia-Pacific and Africa

India’s Air India and IndiGo suspended all Middle East operations. Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Philippine Airlines also canceled multiple routes. In Africa, Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways suspended services to several Gulf destinations.

Aviation analysts warn that if tensions persist, the crisis could significantly impact global trade, tourism and energy markets, further straining an industry still recovering from pandemic-era losses.