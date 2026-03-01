The Indian Awaaz

Bahraini air defence systems intercept fresh wave of Iranian ballistic missiles

Mar 1, 2026

Last Updated on March 1, 2026

MANAMA

The air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force responded with high efficiency and full operational readiness, successfully detecting and intercepting a further wave of Iranian ballistic missiles, according to Bahrain News Agency

The National Communication Centre in Bahrain said limited debris resulting from the interceptions was identified falling across a number of areas.

According to Bahrain News Agency, specialist teams were immediately deployed to the affected sites to assess conditions, ensure public safety and address any resulting impact.

The Centre reaffirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s sovereignty and national security, stressing that they will not deter the Kingdom from taking all necessary measures to protect its territory and safeguard its security and stability.

Meanwhile Kuwait’s Air Defence Force have also intercepted on Sunday a number of hostile aerial targets on Sunday morning with high efficiency and professionalism.

In a press statement, the official spokesperson of the Kuwait Ministry of Defence said the targets were detected and intercepted within the operational zone south of the country as part of full readiness measures to protect the airspace, noting that no injuries were reported.

Kuwait News Agency quoted the spokesperson as affirming that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments to ensure the security and stability of the country.

