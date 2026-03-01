The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan : 9 dead in clash outside US consulate in Karachi after Khamenei martyrdom

Mar 1, 2026

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least nine people were killed and 36 others injured after violence escalated during clashes between police and demonstrators protesting against US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the US Consulate in Karachi on Sunday, hospital officials confirmed, reports Pak media

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said that all injured and deceased have been taken to Civil Hospital.

Hospital authorities said that those affected sustained injuries due to firing, baton charge, and stampede during the unrest.

According to the head of the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Sabir Memon, eight bodies have so far been brought to the hospital, while 20 injured individuals are receiving medical treatment

Later, one injured person succumbed to his injuries.

The protesters had gathered outside the US Consulate and attempted to move towards the premises, pelting stones, after which police resorted to shelling and force to disperse the crowd.

